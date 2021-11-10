Welcome home to this wonderfully updated 5 BR, 3.5 BA home in desirable Seminole Hills! The main level welcomes you into the light filled foyer featuring new LVP flooring that walks through to the living room w/ vaulted ceiling & stone surround fireplace. The refreshed kitchen is highlighted by bright white cabinets up to the ceiling, large island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash & dinette that walks out to the large deck overlooking the fenced in backyard w/mature landscaping. Upstairs you'll find 4 beds/2 baths, including the Owner's suite w/ WIC & full bath w/ walk-in shower, soaker tub & dual vanity. The add'l bath has been fully remodeled w/ beautiful walk-in tiled shower, tile floors & tub. Exposed LL offers spacious rec room, 5th bed & full bath. You won't want to miss this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $699,900
