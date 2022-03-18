5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $684,900

Showings begin Fri 3/18. This remarkable Highlands of Seminole home rests contently on a cul-de-sac, on a nearly ½ acre lot next to Madison’s abundant Arboretum. Watch spring blossom from sunlight-soaked picture windows under 9’+ ceilings & listen to the summer birds sing from the screened-in porch. The updated kitchen feat a walk-in pantry, SS apps, granite counter tops, island & cherrywood cabinets is a chef’s dream. Fall asleep to the sounds of nature in the immaculate master w/ dual walk-in closets, and shower w/ separate soaker tub. Enjoy a flexible floor plan with bedrooms upstairs and in the walkout lower level. A wondrous blend of updates, privacy & nature – don’t miss the opportunity to hideaway in plain sight in Fitchburg!