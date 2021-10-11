 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $525,000

Unique custom built home on a mature wooded lot. Main level has vaulted great room with natural stone fireplace with built-ins, wood paneled ceiling, sun room, guest bedroom and full bath. Finished exposed lower level features large family room with wet bar and fridge, bedroom/office and full bath. Second floor features large owner’s suite with private bath with jetted tub, and 2 additional bedrooms. Backyard has a large deck and backs to Wildwood Park and local sledding hill. Property features beautiful perennial gardens with native plants.

