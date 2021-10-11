Unique custom built home on a mature wooded lot. Main level has vaulted great room with natural stone fireplace with built-ins, wood paneled ceiling, sun room, guest bedroom and full bath. Finished exposed lower level features large family room with wet bar and fridge, bedroom/office and full bath. Second floor features large owner’s suite with private bath with jetted tub, and 2 additional bedrooms. Backyard has a large deck and backs to Wildwood Park and local sledding hill. Property features beautiful perennial gardens with native plants.
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
The man suspected in the shooting had a handgun in his possession when arrested, authorities said.
Jalen Berger, a four-star recruit out of Newark, N.J. who was one of the top recruits in UW's 2020 class, is the third running back to leave the team this season. Here's what we know.
A Dane County Circuit Judge on Friday ordered Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to release records related to the Republican-led investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 election.
Two current Badgers football players have apologized to former players for their poor start to the season. Alumni say there's no need for that.
A former staffer of a marching band in Dane County has been dismissed over allegations that he groomed female students and started relationships with them once they turned 18.
Continuing an unrelenting trend, a developer is proposing to demolish eight two- and three-story apartment buildings for an estimated $50 mill…
The Madison teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., threw its support behind the student protest.
Stimulus checks were a lifeline for Americans during the pandemic. Could more aid for seniors be on the way?
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.