 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $474,900

5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $474,900

Custom-built 4-5 bedroom ranch situated on a 1/2 acre lot with a fully fenced backyard and a beautiful wooded setting! Spectacular layout and incredible yard space, great location near Epic and Verona schools!! Main level offers a massive living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with dinette. Split-bedroom floor plan, main bedroom features a large walk-in closet and private full bath with separate tub and shower. Exposed lower level features a rec room with wet/bar, 4th bedroom or a den with gas fireplace, full bath, and a fantastic in-law suite, home office or oversized bedroom with private entry from the garage! Water softener and water heater new in 2020! 2 car attached garage with a built-in extra storage area or workshop. Freshly painted interior!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics