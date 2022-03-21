5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $474,900

Custom-built 4-5 bedroom ranch situated on a 1/2 acre lot with a fully fenced backyard and a beautiful wooded setting! Spectacular layout and incredible yard space, great location near Epic and Verona schools!! Main level offers a massive living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with dinette. Split-bedroom floor plan, main bedroom features a large walk-in closet and private full bath with separate tub and shower. Exposed lower level features a rec room with wet/bar, 4th bedroom or a den with gas fireplace, full bath, and a fantastic in-law suite, home office or oversized bedroom with private entry from the garage! Water softener and water heater new in 2020! 2 car attached garage with a built-in extra storage area or workshop. Freshly painted interior!