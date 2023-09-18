VRP $2.5M-$3.5M. This exquisite 5 bed, 5.5 bath home offers over 7,600 square feet of living space and is nestled on a sprawling 19+ acre lot (could be divided) The spacious and inviting living areas are perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family. The large gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with custom Dutchmade cabinetry, honed Carrara marble counters and high-end appliances. The primary suite is especially impressive, with a spacious walk-in closet and a luxurious spa-like bathroom. Other features of the home include a finished basement, beautiful outdoor spaces overlooking the expansive backyard and a 3-car garage. All conveniently located just a short drive from downtown Madison, offering easy access to all the amenities the city has to offer.
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $2,500,000
