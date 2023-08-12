Luxurious brand new build in the ever so desirable Savannah Brooks awaits! Take this opportunity to put your own finishing touches on this 5 bed, 3.5 bath sprawling ranch home. Enter in to find a wide open floor plan boasting a high-end chef’s kitchen overlooking the dining area & great room w/ accent coffered ceilings. Enjoy dinners on your screened in porch or walkout to the partially covered deck great for grilling. 3 main lvl bedrooms, 2 separated by a convenient jack & jill bathroom and secluded owner’s suite w/ full en-suite bathroom round out the main level. Finished/exposed LL is perfect for entertaining w/ wet bar & spacious family/rec room, along with two add’l bedrooms and an in-home office. Tons of storage & a 3 car garage. Don't miss out! Estimated completion Jan. 2024.
5 Bedroom Home in DeForest - $724,900
