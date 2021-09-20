Here's the perfect balance - quiet small town plus a 5 bedroom home on large lot! Updated kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and counter space for work areas + room for a small table or island. Living room with bright picture window opens to dining room with patio door allows plenty of natural light in. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths round out the main floor. Lower level features a newly re-finished rec room that is set-up for a wet bar + 2 add'l bedrooms that could double as home office(s). Walkout patio doors lead to a spacious screened porch & deck that overlook the gorgeous 1/2 acre lot. Well-maintained home with newer roof, furnace & windows. Great Deerfield location that's only minutes from Madison, and home to great schools, access to the Glacial Drumlin Trail, Goose Lake & more!
5 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $299,900
