5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $849,000

Overlooking a conservancy with million dollar views and custom built by Crary Construction to pamper you with the best accessibility, quality, low maintenance & comfort! Sunny open floor plan offers ADA counters & cabinets, roll-in shower, automatic door & level entry. Quality features include James Hardie siding, Oak floors, Corian counters, backsplash & window sills, AMAZING heated garage with Spancrete & epoxy floors, drains & fans PLUS additional garage in lower level that opens to a picturesque back yard with a covered patio, firepit & conservancy views. You'll be pampered by upgrades throughout, such as automatic blinds, auto lawn mowers & more. Lots of places to relax, including cozy 3 seasons room, sunroom & lower level with 9 ft ceilings, rec room, wetbar and full exposure.