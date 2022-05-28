Gorgeous custom home by Flat Fee Home Builders in popular Savannah Brooks, Deforest. Estimated Completion: October 2022. This home is located just across the street from the neighborhood park and backs up to a pond with scenic green space. Main level boasts great room with 11 ft beamed ceiling, stone fireplace, wood/lvp and tile floors, upgraded light fixtures, dream kitchen with cabinets to ceiling, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, large owners suite with w/custom tiled shower, dual vanity and large walk-in closet. 2 add'l bedrooms with Jack n' Jill full bath, mudroom w/locker storage, laundry room, half bathroom and impressive foyer complete the main level. Finished exposed lower level rec/media room with wet bar, 2 bedrooms, flex room and full bath.
5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $729,900
