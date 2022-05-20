 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $725,000

5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $725,000

Showings begin 5/20. Immaculate luxury home in the heart of DeForest’s sought-after Savannah Brooks neighborhood. The expansive open layout with vaulted ceilings provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite bath featuring a walk-in shower and luxurious soaking tub. You’ll love the exposed, finished lower level with 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and a family room with a wet bar, the perfect space for hosting football game watch parties and movie nights. Enjoy hosting friendly outdoor gatherings and summer BBQs on the huge custom patio. Stunning designer finishes throughout; tons of storage space; dedicated laundry/mudroom; 3-car, attached garage. Unparalleled amenities and style!

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics