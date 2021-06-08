5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $629,800

A wonderful builder home can now be yours in the exciting Revere Trails neighborhood. This custom built home has all of the amenities that you will enjoy; expansive kitchen with gas cook top and hood fan, screened porch that faces east to the morning sun and so much more. Have a relaxing bath in the owner's suite tub or sit back and enjoy a game in the LL rec room. This area was just completed by the builder JAN '21. All of this can be yours at your new home in Revere Trails. View More