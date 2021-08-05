5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $599,800

Motivated Seller has a wonderful builder home can now be yours in the exciting Revere Trails neighborhood. This custom built home has all of the amenities that you will enjoy; expansive kitchen with gas cook top and hood fan, screened porch that faces east to the morning sun and so much more. Have a relaxing bath in the owner's suite tub or sit back and enjoy a game in the LL rec room. This area was just completed by the builder JAN '21. All of this can be yours at your new home in Revere Trails.