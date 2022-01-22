 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,550

5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,550

5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,550

Showings start Thursday 1/27 at 2:00pm. PR- $549,550 - $574,550. Better than new! Beautiful home with all the updates, nothing to do but move in and enjoy! Home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car tandem garage and large fenced in backyard with covered patio and firepit. Open concept main level has gray cabinets and white trim, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, large center island, pantry, mudroom, great room, flex room and half bath. Spacious upper level has 4 bedrooms, loft, laundry room and 2 baths. Relax in your oversized 19x17 Master suite retreat with double vanity, soaker tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Finished basement with rec room, full bath and 5th bedroom...or office, exercise room. Don't miss this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Spartans coach Tom Izzo calls Badgers a ‘very well-coached team’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics