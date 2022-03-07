 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $479,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $479,000

You'll be the envy of all your friends owning this beautifully updated & spacious ranch home! Open concept living area is large with tiled floors, vaulted ceilings, & tons of natural light. Large kitchen is made for entertaining. You'll love your solid surface countertops, extra large island with ample seating, & large amount of cabinet space. Primary suite has a very large walk-in closet & a completely updated bath. Main level is complete with two additional bedrooms, guest bath, and laundry/mud room. Lower level has large windows letting in an abundance of natural light. Family room opens directly to rec room/bar area complete with beverage fridge and ice maker! Two additional bedrooms and a full bath make the space ideal. Garage has additional access to LL.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics