5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $420,000

Centered in the blossoming Holland Fields community, this Custom Veridian home is waiting to welcome you in. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a finished basement, formal dining space, and a warm, inviting living room, this spacious home is perfect for your every need. Your new kitchen boasts updated quartz countertops and SS appliances! You will love entertaining with your outdoor living space and professionally landscaped lawn. Near neighborhood parks, bike trails, and walking paths, such as the Upper Yahara River Trail, you will love how much the outside community will feel like an extension of your home. Come feel the tranquility!