Showings start 8/12/21. This classic Victorian style home is a must see! Craftsmanship from the late 1800s is on full display with oak wood floors and staircase railing details. Over 3,000 sq. ft. of living space with 5 bedrooms leaves room to grow or convert to a multi-unit with the convenience of a second kitchen already in place. Additional laundry hookup on main level. Enjoy the outdoor living space on a spacious corner lot. Close to park and schools!
5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Did you catch any of these changes that hit this year?
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst did not offer details on Jalen Berger's dismissal, but multiple sources said Berger missed meetings and workouts before being removed from the team.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Stimulus checks were a lifeline for Americans during the pandemic. Could more aid for seniors be on the way?
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
"The stories I hear and the screenshots I see are repulsive, and absolutely outside the bounds of ethical behavior between a teacher and a student," a former director of the marching band organization said.
Jalen Berger, a four-star recruit out of Newark, N.J. who was one of the top recruits in UW's 2020 class, is the third running back to leave the team this season. Here's what we know.
Lt. Reginald Patterson is a 15-year veteran of the department and head of patrol in the city's West Police District.
Culver's CurderBurger, a novelty burger the Prairie du Sac-based chain is selling Friday, for one day only, tastes not too different from the company's ButterBurger with cheese.
Rebecca Blank's exit as UW-Madison chancellor will come a year after she installed a new athletic director during a time of major change in college sports.