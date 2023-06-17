Welcome to your modern farmhouse retreat in a rural subdivision near Waunakee gun club & state snowmobile trails! This stunning five-bedroom ranch home blends contemporary design with a farmhouse charm. With a zero entry design, this home offers convenience and accessibility for all. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a spacious and open floor plan that emphasizes comfort and functionality. The main living area boasts high ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and a seamless flow between the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight, combining style and practicality. It showcases modern cabinetry, premium countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances.
5 Bedroom Home in Dane - $899,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Vegas Golden Knights' NHL championship was a milestone victory for a Madison native.
Two fish longer than 50 inches were caught in the two-day tournament, but more sponsors are needed for the Professional Musky Tournament Trail…
The warming trend will continue in southern Wisconsin Tuesday through Thursday despite showers and storms returning to the area. Find out how …
Bradley Czebotar was village president from 2012 to 2021.
Viewed from the perspective of Republican state legislators, it’s easy to see why some of them repeatedly question the University of Wisconsin…