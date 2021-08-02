 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $674,900

5 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $674,900

5 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $674,900

Beautiful home in the heart of Cross Plains, located one block from the Ice Age trail and two blocks from the library and swimming pool. This custom built 5-bedroom, 2-story home offers an open floor plan, first floor master suite, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets and white woodwork throughout, laundry room, mud room, gas fireplace, heated tile and hardwood flooring. The lower level features full-size windows and a fitness area. The large covered porch with colored concrete patio overlooks a scenic private backyard. Oversized 3 car garage with direct access to the mudroom and also to the basement. Recent upgrades include new roof, and custom Pella front door.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong wind kicking up dust in Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics