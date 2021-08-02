5 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $674,900

Beautiful home in the heart of Cross Plains, located one block from the Ice Age trail and two blocks from the library and swimming pool. This custom built 5-bedroom, 2-story home offers an open floor plan, first floor master suite, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets and white woodwork throughout, laundry room, mud room, gas fireplace, heated tile and hardwood flooring. The lower level features full-size windows and a fitness area. The large covered porch with colored concrete patio overlooks a scenic private backyard. Oversized 3 car garage with direct access to the mudroom and also to the basement. Recent upgrades include new roof, and custom Pella front door.