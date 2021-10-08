Beautiful home in the heart of Cross Plains, walking distance to Ice Age trail, library, and swimming pool. This custom built 5-bedroom, 2-story home offers an open floor plan, first floor master suite, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets and white woodwork throughout, laundry room, mud room, gas fireplace, heated tile and hardwood flooring. The lower level features a fitness area as well as full-size windows and plumbing for future bath and kitchen area. The upstairs is also plumbed for an additional bath. The large covered porch with colored concrete patio overlooks a scenic private backyard. Oversized 3 car garage with direct access to the mudroom and also to the basement. Recent upgrades include, new roof, and custom Pella front door.
5 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $624,900
