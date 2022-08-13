 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $580,000

Motivated Seller. Small town peaceful living, desirable neighborhood, Middleton school district. This house checks all the boxes. Only 4 years New. 5 bedroom, 3.5 baths on a quarter acre, and easy to maintain lot. Inviting open concept home with top-notch design features and builder upgrades. Hardwood floors, gas fireplace, kitchen with island, granite countertops, plenty of storage cabinets, and a pantry. Finished basement with a large family room, a bedroom, a full bathroom, and storage space in the utility room. Just move in and enjoy your new home. Quick closing is possible. Call for a showing.

