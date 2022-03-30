5 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $1,400,000

Showings begin 4/1 @ 9am. Stunning executive home in Wedgwood Downs - a private equestrian community. The Italian marble foyer welcomes you into the spacious, open floor plan, with abundant natural light and panoramic views! The generous kitchen features high end appliances, an island, and butler's pantry. Entertain in the formal dining room, or relax in the living room while enjoying the cozy gas fireplace. The 2nd floor primary suite is an oasis at the end of the day, with 2 walk-in closets, a 2-sided fireplace, soaking tub, and private deck. The finished lower level features a kitchen/bar area and game room + walkout to the landscaped yard with low-maintenance perennial/prairie plantings. There's plenty of outdoor space + a sunroom to enjoy too, and a 3-car garage + storage.