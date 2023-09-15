The Jensen II Spacious & Modern New HomeExperience true luxury and plentiful space accommodations with William Ryan Homes Jensen floorplan design starting at 3,741 sq.. ft. With 5 bedrooms in total, 3.5 bathrooms, and a full basement with 2 optional finished designs, the Jensen is perfect for single or multi-generational family living. There is plenty of space with a generous Kitchen that overlooks the spacious Family room and Breakfast area. The Dining room and Flex room are perfectly positioned off the Foyer.Personalize to Fit to Your LifestyleThe Jensen holds the flexibility of personalization to match your lifestyle. Add a signature morning room to host breakfast and bask in the natural light. Expecting large gatherings? Expand the great room by 4 additional feet or add a Super Island- perfect for entertaining and daily family activities. Cozy up to one of 2 optional fireplaces in the great room. The flex room, off the foyer, makes for a perfect den or home office. Add double doors, one of our design options for added privacy.On the second floor, add a loft and laundry room for lounging along with simple and easy washing. Need an extra bathroom? Go ahead and add a 3rd full bath attached to bedroom 2. Our design options are sure to accommodate for your new home needs.The garage can be expanded to accommodate up to four cars or additional storage space. Plus choose from 5 elevation styles to personalize your home.Energy Efficient Homes & Smart Home TechnologySmart home technology can be found through the Jensen. WiFi boosters gives you the connection youll need to live efficiently and comfortably. The Jensen floorplan also rates well on the Home Energy Rating System (HERS index). The HERS index is an industry standard which measures your homes energy efficiency. The lower your homes rate, the lower your monthly energy costs, offering added value and functionality without the extra cost.