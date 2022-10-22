SO much square footage to love in this ranch style home with a full walk out basement!! An open concept living room|dining room|kitchen, plus 3 bedrooms, 2 & a 1/2 bathrooms, a mud room & a laundry room make up the main floor of this beautiful new construction home. Lower level offers 2 additional bedrooms, a rec room, & a massive bathroom. The lower level also has plenty of storage. This home includes gorgeous REAL maple hardwood floors, which is a RARE find!! You will also see that this home has custom cabinetry & high end finishes such as solid surface countertops in the kitchen & a tile shower in the primary bathroom. All of this PLUS a deck & a 16 x 28 foot patio! Smart features include ELECTRIC CAR OUTLET, WIFI garage opener, & smart thrmst. DECK AND LANDSCAPING FINISHED SOON.
5 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers athletic department released a statement in support of the volleyball players.
Injuries played a big part in keeping Stephan Bracey Jr. from the field. The Badgers receiver now will pursue other opportunities.
A man suffered life-threatening injuries and faces a 12th OWI after a rollover crash early Sunday in Lafayette County, authorities reported.
Andy Ziegler, who opened Athens Grill in the town of Westport in late 2017, is going to carry on part of Knoche's meat business.
Co-owner Jose Luis Granados said he needs inflation to come down and the economy to stabilize before he can turn his attention to other plans.
Three of the Badgers’ stars skipped interviews after Saturday's loss. Their coach said, "You can’t have it both ways." Here's why showing up to answer questions matters in all situations.
Redshirt freshman Markus Allen has left the Badgers football program after not playing Saturday at Michigan State.
The expansion of retail and housing at Hilldale and the creation of housing, retail and offices at Madison Yards mark more big changes for the Hill Farms neighborhood.
The Badgers' 20-year bowl streak is in jeopardy after another loss, and it's probably time to accept that this team has more flaws than strengths.
New federal incentives will provide billions of dollars to make homes more energy efficient, the single most cost-effective tool for slowing climate change.