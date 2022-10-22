5 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $650,000

SO much square footage to love in this ranch style home with a full walk out basement!! An open concept living room|dining room|kitchen, plus 3 bedrooms, 2 & a 1/2 bathrooms, a mud room & a laundry room make up the main floor of this beautiful new construction home. Lower level offers 2 additional bedrooms, a rec room, & a massive bathroom. The lower level also has plenty of storage. This home includes gorgeous REAL maple hardwood floors, which is a RARE find!! You will also see that this home has custom cabinetry & high end finishes such as solid surface countertops in the kitchen & a tile shower in the primary bathroom. All of this PLUS a deck & a 16 x 28 foot patio! Smart features include ELECTRIC CAR OUTLET, WIFI garage opener, & smart thrmst. DECK AND LANDSCAPING FINISHED SOON.