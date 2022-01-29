 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $595,000

Estimated Completion: 3/15/2022. Soon to be finished, beautiful new construction in Cottage Grove! With high end finishes like quartz countertops, soft close cabinetry, and engineered hardwood flooring, this home is built to impress. An impressive array of features highlight the meticulously well thought out design choices, from the split bedroom concept and open kitchen/great room to the spa-like spacious bathroom. Move in to luxury at 800 Damascus Trail!

