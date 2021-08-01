5 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $599,000

Award winning Bed & Breakfast in charming downtown Cambridge! The Cambridge House is a beautiful, well-appointed, historic Victorian home with 5 bedrooms located in the Cambridge Business District. The possibilities for this property are endless - there is an extensive list of permitted uses, or continue to operate as a Bed and Breakfast with Inn Keeper living quarters, a conditional use permit is required. Situated on a large .4 acre lot with an oversize 2-car garage in a great location. Across from Rowe Potter just 1 block to downtown Cambridge or 1 mile to Lake Ripley. Perfect for an Airbnb. Don't let this opportunity get away!