5 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $529,900

Wonderful home perched over the Koshkonong Creek in quaint Rockdale - minutes to Cambridge and a short drive to Madison. This 1860's home has been beautifully updated and lovingly maintained, with a new addition adding to the original home's square footage. This property has been operating as a popular crafting retreat for the past 12 years and would be the perfect opportunity for someone looking to take over the business - bookings have been consistent and are currently scheduled out for another 2 years. There's plenty of potential here - continue the current use, operate as an Air BNB, owner occupied B&B, or a single family home. The quiet location can't be beat - close to the Cam-Rock trail system and charming downtown Cambridge too.