5 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $1,300,000

Your first opportunity to own this little slice of paradise! This stunning custom built home sits atop the rolling hills of Vermont WI. Enjoy exquisite views out your floor to ceiling windows stretching from ground level to your 22' great rm ceilings. Or enjoy views off your wrap around deck or screened porch. Bring your own animals or enjoy the many that roam your private 22.6 acre lot, including a pristine working 30x40' barn (with LP line), 2 fenced pastures, and 13+ acres of tillable fields. Spacious kitchen features gas range, soapstone tops, copper sink, & adorable country charm! TWO main en-suites + spacious loft area w/2nd kitchenette & laundry! Heated floors in LL, framed & insulated, just add drywall & your personal touches. PLUS 4th garage door to huge shop in LL w htd floors!