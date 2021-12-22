 Skip to main content
5 – 2020 Rose Bowl: No. 7 Oregon 28, No. 11 UW 27
5 – 2020 Rose Bowl: No. 7 Oregon 28, No. 11 UW 27

2020 Rose Bowl - Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Ending up in Pasadena after coming up short against Ohio State in the Big Ten title game felt weird, but it’s still the doggone Rose Bowl and that experience never should be taken for granted.

