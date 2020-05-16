4. RICHTER

Pat (above) won a WIAA state basketball title at Madison East in 1959, earned nine letters — three each in football, basketball and baseball — at UW and played eight years in the NFL, but is best known as an all-American end on what still is the most famous Badgers game ever, the 42-37 loss to USC in the 1963 Rose Bowl in which UW rallied from a 42-14 fourth-quarter deficit to give itself a chance to win. Richter caught 11 passes for 163 yards in that game, but made his greatest contribution to the state when he returned to UW as athletic director in 1989. His first major hire was football coach Barry Alvarez and the rest, as they say, is history. Pat's son Barry was a four-year starter on defense for the UW men's hockey team, playing on an NCAA champion in 1990 and earning all-American honors in 1993. Barry also played in the 1994 Olympics and spent five seasons in the NHL.