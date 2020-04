Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Johnson led Cleveland in scoring his first two NBA seasons but ultimately made his mark as a smooth all-around player who could shoot, pass and defend. A small forward, he scored 11,200 points and made two All-Star Games in 12 seasons, averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Playing with Brown, a boyhood friend, Johnson was a starter on Seattle's 1979 NBA champion.