Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and two of the Packers' personnel staffers attended the Nittany Lions’ on-campus workout last month, and they surely were watching the 5-foot-10, 178-pound Dotson, who caught 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 TDs last year. He has outstanding speed, is a very good route runner and has terrific ball skills, but he needs to get stronger at the next level.