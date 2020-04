Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

As an unhappy, riding-the-bench freshman, Mims went to then-Baylor coach Matt Rhule and asked to move to defense. The coach said no, and over the next three seasons, Mims caught 182 passes for 2,901 yards and 28 touchdowns. At almost 6-foot-3 and having run a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, he fits Packers GM Brian Gutekunst's size-speed ideal.