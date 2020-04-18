4. Dave Robinson, LB, Penn State (No. 13, 1963)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Dave Robinson

He could get after the quarterback, set the edge against the run and cover tight ends. There wasn’t anything Robinson couldn’t do on defense. A two-way player in college at Penn State before joining the Packers immediately after the Nittany Lions’ Gator Bowl appearance (a game in which he was the MVP), Robinson went to three Pro Bowls, helped the Lombardi Era Packers to their back-to-back victories in the first two Super Bowls and was finally elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 as a seniors committee nominee. Some, including former Packers defensive tackle and defensive coach Dave Hanner, believed he was better than the great Ray Nitschke. "I know people think I'm crazy,” Hanner once famously said, “but if you had to pick between Nitschke and Dave Robinson, I'd take Dave Robinson."

