4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $599,900

VRP $599,900-$625,000. Your search is over...Your dream home awaits! Nestled on over a 1/3 acre lot, this home is better than new. Wonderful, wide open floor plan with soaring cathedral ceilings & tons of windows to soak in the natural light. Convenient flex room/office is perfect for working from home. Main living area features open living/dining area with fireplace & stunning kitchen with sold surface counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. Huge, exposed lower level has been recently finished to include 2nd fireplace, wet bar, 4th bedroom & bath. Primary suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual sinks & walk-in shower. Popular Wolf Hollow subdivision is conveniently located near Hwy 51 & Interestate, making easy access to airport, shops & restaurants.