4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $599,900

WOW! Immaculate showcase home! Main floor features open concept w/vaulted ceilings, beautiful corner fireplace, abundance of windows to enjoy the natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen, SS energy star appliances, ample cabinetry & quartz counters & center island. 1st flr laundry & mudroom w/lockers. Private primary suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet & bath w/tiled walk-in shower, double vanity. Newly finished exp LL offers more entertainment options, rec/family w/fireplace,wet bar, dual beverage fridges, clear ice maker. Soak in those wonderful nights in the screened porch overlooking huge composite deck & 2 stamped concrete patios. Extensive landscaping, curb edging. Smart features - lutron lighting, ring doorbell,Wi-Fi thermostat. Hunter Douglas blinds Near schools, parks, trails, shopping.

