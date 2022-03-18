WOW! Immaculate showcase home! Main floor features open concept w/vaulted ceilings, beautiful corner fireplace, abundance of windows to enjoy the natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen, SS energy star appliances, ample cabinetry & quartz counters & center island. 1st flr laundry & mudroom w/lockers. Private primary suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet & bath w/tiled walk-in shower, double vanity. Newly finished exp LL offers more entertainment options, rec/family w/fireplace,wet bar, dual beverage fridges, clear ice maker. Soak in those wonderful nights in the screened porch overlooking huge composite deck & 2 stamped concrete patios. Extensive landscaping, curb edging. Smart features - lutron lighting, ring doorbell,Wi-Fi thermostat. Hunter Douglas blinds Near schools, parks, trails, shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
His comments came after a late January interview with La Crosse TV station WKBT in which he said he has "never really felt it was society's responsibility to take care of other people's children."
“I think we deserve this," said Johnny Davis of the Badgers' favorable March Madness path. Here's why, and why coach Greg Gard knows from experience the value of playing in Milwaukee.
5 things to know about Colgate, Wisconsin basketball's opponent in the NCAA Tournament's first round
The Badgers will face Colgate on Friday in the NCAA Tournament. It will be UW's 26th appearance in the men's basketball tournament and fifth under coach Greg Gard. Here's what to know about Wisconsin's first-round opponent.
Wisconsin men's basketball team to open NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. What to know about the matchup
The Badgers will stay close to home after earning a No. 3 seed in the March Madness bracket. Here's who they'll face in the first round.
A video showed a student physically attacking another student, and eventually tackling the person onto a table that buckles.
The move to legitimize and regulate the profession comes as some NDs have supported natural immunity instead of vaccination for COVID-19.
A criminal complaint alleges he bought FoodShare card balances for half their value, mostly from homeless people.
Madison is the headquarters for thousands of nonprofit organizations.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told MyPillow CEO that 2020 election cannot be decertified, spokesman says
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, spoke with MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell about the efforts of Lindell and former President Donald Trump to have the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election decertified, a Vos spokeswoman said Friday.
Two games, two ugly defeats, and Greg Gard’s team suddenly finds itself in soul-searching mode for the first time in what has been a splendid season.