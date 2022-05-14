4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $589,900

Estimated completion August 2022. Welcome to Windsor's Bear Tree Farms! Brand new 2,210 sq.ft. two-story by Ambiance Homes boasts 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths & 3-car garage. Open concept main level floor plan features gorgeous, modern finishes, abundance of natural light, office plus walk-out to composite deck from dining area. Granite island is the centerpiece of the perfectly-designed kitchen w/ pantry that over looks sunny great room anchored by cozy gas FP. 1st floor laundry rm w/ sink & mudroom w/ lockers. 2nd floor boasts 4 bedrooms, including Owner's Suite w/ walk-in closet & tiled shower in private bath. LL gives you the option to add'l 768 SQFT (rec room, bed, full bath) during construction or in the future for add’l living space! Easy access to Interstate and Madison.