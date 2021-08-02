4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $449,900

Custom Built 4 year old two story in the heart of Windsor's Wolf Hollow neighborhood! Walk in from the covered front porch to your large, open living room with semi-private reading/work nook. Dining area leads to great functional kitchen with large island and laundry is easy with convenient 1st floor powder/laundry room. Upstairs 3 BRs are spacious and primary bed walk in closet is expanded and you'll need to see to believe it's size. Nicely finished basement with rec room, full bath, 4th bedroom, and private workout room great for work/fitness/storage. Large 1/3 acre lot with mature trees, concrete curbing, patio, and fire pit. Walk to parks and Windsor elementary school and surrounded by dozens of miles of well manicured walking/biking/running paths.