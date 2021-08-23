 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $424,000

MAKE ME YOUR OWN! Exciting 4 bed + den/office, 2.5 bath that boasts a bright & cheery living room with high ceilings w/impressive stone, gas fireplace. Super kitchen that has granite countertops, SS appliance, lots of pull out drawers, breakfast bar, a corner pantry and a great sized dining room. Nice primary bdrm w/ private bath featuring separate tub & TWO walk-in closets! Laundry is upstairs by the bedrooms - so handy! Exposed lower level is ready for you to finish in to a rec room, another bedroom + stubbed to add another bathroom. Enjoy your backyard from your deck or your huge patio. 3 Car Garage!!! Within walking distance to schools, parks, and restaurants! UHP Basic Home Warranty Included!! With a little love... this will be your dream home!

