To be built with a signed building contract. This home is situated on a prime lot in Arboretum Village & will be constructed by Coogan Builders who are known for their attention to detail & timely project completion. The home boasts an open floorplan, 4 bdrms, 2 bthrms, vaulted ceilings, & a 3-season porch that provides views of the conservatory & wildlife. Looking for extra space? Consider the unfinished walk-out LL, which can be finished to meet your needs! Just a short walk away, enjoy the community part which offers a large playground, tennis courts, & a community pavilion for lunch at the park. Very few lots offer the lush wooded scenery you will have here & can accommodate a large 3-stall garage ranch-style home, so don't wait... watch your dream come to life with Coogan Builders!
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $951,738
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conor McKenzie had officiated nearly 350 games with the league over his career.
The restaurant will serve fine-dining fare in the New Orleans tradition of his former Liliana's restaurant and is the second restaurant to ope…
The project, which could reach $26 million, includes towering walls of netting, a restaurant, lounge, mini bowling, two 18-hole putting course…
Epic is planning a sixth campus, starting with a 5.5-acre underground parking ramp with 2,050 parking stalls on its northwest side to anchor a…
What had been an estimated 800 acres fire is now believed to have been 400 acres with some evacuations and a few lost buildings.