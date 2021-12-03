 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $940,000

Stunning former parade winning home in the desirable Kilkenney Farms neighborhood in Waunakee! This home is a design masterpiece, with a bright, open floor plan, soaring ceilings, high-end finishes, and attention to detail throughout. A Michelin star chef would feel right at home in the gourmet kitchen, w/ custom cabinetry, quartz counters, professional grade appliances, a spacious island and separate beverage bar. Unwind at the end of the day in the beautiful master suite, complete w/ TWO closet/bath ensuites. The fenced back yard is great for entertaining, w/ a large patio and backyard privacy with no neighbors, and the unfinished LL is stubbed for a future bed/bath. With lots of space to finish as you wish for additional living space. Sq ft & dimensions per Matterport, buyer to verify.

