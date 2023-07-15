Be the 2nd owner of this gorgeous 2 story home in Kilkenny Farms! Stunning picture windows look into beautiful green space & pond. Two story great room features truly unique double-sided fireplace w/floor to ceiling stone! Arched doorways lead thru the spacious open concept main level. Kitchen w/Quartz counters, island for entertaining, & fun tile backsplash. Main level primary w/backyard views, 2 person jetted tub for ultimate relaxation & oversized tile shower. Upstairs holds full bath & 3 bedrooms-all w/walk-in closets & vaulted/tray ceilings. Lower level includes a family room, rec room w/wet bar & lots of unfinished space-could be theater, exercise, full bath (roughed in) or storage galore! Steps from walking paths, parks, sports courts, private neighborhood pool, &so much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $899,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conor McKenzie had officiated nearly 350 games with the league over his career.
The restaurant will serve fine-dining fare in the New Orleans tradition of his former Liliana's restaurant and is the second restaurant to ope…
The project, which could reach $26 million, includes towering walls of netting, a restaurant, lounge, mini bowling, two 18-hole putting course…
Epic is planning a sixth campus, starting with a 5.5-acre underground parking ramp with 2,050 parking stalls on its northwest side to anchor a…
What had been an estimated 800 acres fire is now believed to have been 400 acres with some evacuations and a few lost buildings.