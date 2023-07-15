Be the 2nd owner of this gorgeous 2 story home in Kilkenny Farms! Stunning picture windows look into beautiful green space & pond. Two story great room features truly unique double-sided fireplace w/floor to ceiling stone! Arched doorways lead thru the spacious open concept main level. Kitchen w/Quartz counters, island for entertaining, & fun tile backsplash. Main level primary w/backyard views, 2 person jetted tub for ultimate relaxation & oversized tile shower. Upstairs holds full bath & 3 bedrooms-all w/walk-in closets & vaulted/tray ceilings. Lower level includes a family room, rec room w/wet bar & lots of unfinished space-could be theater, exercise, full bath (roughed in) or storage galore! Steps from walking paths, parks, sports courts, private neighborhood pool, &so much more!