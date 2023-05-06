Stunning Executive 2 story transitional home in Westbridge! Perfectly located with a deep backyard, backing to pond, & just a short walk to Westbridge swimming pool! Chef's kitchen boasts quartz countertops/island, stainless appliances, walk in pantry, Gas range, & gorgeous white ceiling height cabinets. Solid wood floors throughout main level. Bright living room w/ceiling beams, shiplap gas FP, & an abundance of natural light! Spacious screen porch w/maintenance free decking & corner stone surround gas FP. Main level study/office. Roomy upper level Primary suite w/walk in closet, double vanities, makeup counter, stylish tile shower, & private toilet rm. Upper lvl laundry w/cabinets & folding counter. Large 2nd & 3rd bedrms up. LL featuring open family rm, full wet bar, 4th bdrm, full bath