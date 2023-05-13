Immaculate, quality, 4 bed, 3.5 bth home in Waunakee's desirable Kilkenny Farms neighborhood offers blend of modern sophistication & the right touch of bling. Foyer opens to inviting great room featuring floor to ceiling stone wrapped fireplace & gourmet kitchen. Counter space galore plus Viking fridge & range/oven, granite counters, large island, walk-in pantry & stylish backsplash highlight this chef's dream space. French door leads out to screened deck. Primary suite w/ tiled shower, duel vanities & sizable walk-in closet. Expansive & bright LL w/ tons of exposure (3 sides!), huge family/rec room & additional bedrm & bth. Even more finished space for den/theater, exercise rm plus storage. Walk out to stamped concrete patio. Near park, pickleball, tennis courts & private community pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $759,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dana MacKenzie, who coached the Warriors for 20 years, wrote on social media Tuesday that he was "extremely disappointed" and "heartbroken" wi…
A familiar voice of the Badgers football and men's basketball programs for 29 seasons will not return.
College President John Raymond Sr. said it's possible the symposium could be held on campus at a future date "under less disruptive conditions."
The facility has been vacant since 2015, when Marcus Theatres opened a new 15-screen cinema at Prairie Lakes in Sun Prairie.
A couple wants to build a home on a vacant lot next to the historic, mid-1800s Old Spring Tavern near the UW-Madison Arboretum on the Near West Side.