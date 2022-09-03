 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $695,000

New Construction! Stunning contemporary Mid-Century Modern home with an open concept and everything you need on one floor for easy living & entertaining. Enjoy abundant natural light from windows throughout and 10' ceilings on 1st floor. Living room is highlighted by gas fireplace with tile surround. Gourmet kitchen boasts quartz counters, island with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances. Relax in the luxurious owner’s suite with spa-like bathroom featuring tile shower, dual sinks & walk-in closet. The finished lower level offers more room to spread out in the huge rec room and additional bedroom and bath. Enjoy outdoor time on the large deck overlooking green space. Bonus - 3 car garage for room for the toys!

