4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $694,900

Showings start Saturday May 7 on this beautiful, bright 4 bed, 3.5 bathroom home in Waunakee’s desirable Kilkenny Farms neighborhood complete with custom finishes. Open concept gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, Viking appliances, and maple cabinetry. French doors lead you to screened in deck. Spacious living room includes floor to ceiling stone wrapped fireplace. Master suite with dual vanity ensuite- walk-in tile shower, and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the bright, lower level family room, rec room, 4th bedroom, full bath, home office, and fitness room. Basement walks out to stamped concrete patio-great for entertaining. Walking distance to park, pickleball, tennis courts, and private neighborhood pool!