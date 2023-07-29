WOW! Popular Kilkenny Farms neighborhood! This gorgeous Classic Custom Homes 4 bdrm 3 ba Ranch w/a wide open flr plan w/hardwood floors, features a 3-season room, deck (Trex material) that overlooks fenced in yard! Beautiful stainless steel kitchen w/granite island & large 6x3 pantry. Wide open to a sun-flooded great rm w/gas fireplace! Owner's Suite, big tiled shower & walk-in closet! Split bedrms! Lower level offers a large family rm w/wet bar and access to the large 15x12 concrete patio. 4th bedroom w/closet & 1/2 bath (drain near to make full) also available in lower level, with room to expand to have a 5th bedroom/office space. 1st floor laundry & mud room with lockers off the 3 car garage! Great storage area in lower level plus 6x9 garage bump out! Optional Community Pool Membership!
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $690,000
