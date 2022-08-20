Showings start Fri 8/19 @3pm almost brand new ranch home in desirable Kilkenny neighborhood and top-notch Waunakee Schools! Flexible open floor plan offers plenty of main-level gathering space. Kitchen boasts SS apps, Quartz counters/island, tile backsplash, and walk-in pantry. Enjoy meals in dinette area or on the deck. Living room has vaulted ceilings and cozy gas fireplace. Thoughtful split-bedrooms give space to primary suite and 2nd/3rd beds. Primary complete with tray ceilings, WIC, and ensuite (rain head shower!) Recently finished lower level holds 4th bed, full bath, office, and exercise room, plus walks out to fenced-in yard. Smart features and custom upgrades throughout make this a can’t miss home! Excellent location near park, sport courts, neighborhood pool, & restaurants!
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $674,900
