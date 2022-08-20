 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $674,900

4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $674,900

Showings start Fri 8/19 @3pm almost brand new ranch home in desirable Kilkenny neighborhood and top-notch Waunakee Schools! Flexible open floor plan offers plenty of main-level gathering space. Kitchen boasts SS apps, Quartz counters/island, tile backsplash, and walk-in pantry. Enjoy meals in dinette area or on the deck. Living room has vaulted ceilings and cozy gas fireplace. Thoughtful split-bedrooms give space to primary suite and 2nd/3rd beds. Primary complete with tray ceilings, WIC, and ensuite (rain head shower!) Recently finished lower level holds 4th bed, full bath, office, and exercise room, plus walks out to fenced-in yard. Smart features and custom upgrades throughout make this a can’t miss home! Excellent location near park, sport courts, neighborhood pool, & restaurants!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics