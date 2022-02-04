 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $599,900

New 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch home by Ganser Construction in the Westview Meadows Neighborhood! Estimated Completion February 2022! Eye-catching entry with custom wainscoting! Vaulted great room with gas fireplace. Painted kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops, tile backsplash and a hidden walk-in pantry with appliance shelf. Main level owners suite includes sconce lighting, tile shower with body sprays, dual vanities and walk in closet. Other main floor features include Bedroom 2/3, engineered wood flooring, tile floors in all bathroom, locker cubbies and more. Lower level finish includes rec/media room, bedroom and bathroom. Enjoy nearby walking paths & top-notch Waunakee schools!

