 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $589,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $589,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $589,000

You won't want to miss this incredible home in the highly desired Southbridge neighborhood. Cook up a feast in your large kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, gas stove and an abundance of counter and cabinet space. Other interior amenities include huge 22x20 owner's suite w/ fireplace, jetted tub, walk in tile shower and large walk in closet, 3 additional spacious bedrooms, exposed finished lower level w/ full bath, main level laundry/mudroom, built-in speakers. Outside you will enjoy summer entertaining under the huge wrap around porch or the large back deck (worry free composite decking used for both). Other exterior amenities include concrete curbing & large yard w/ beautiful landscaping. See full list of updates in document section. Optional Southbridge pool membership available.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics