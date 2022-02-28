 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $523,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $523,000

Rare opportunity!!! Location, location, location. Waunakee schools, town of Vienna taxes, easy commute to Madison. Large private yard that backs up to green space allowing for privacy often found in today's subdivisions. You will love the maintenance free deck that overlooks the backyard with an 2 organic pear trees, asparagus, strawberries, raspberries, dill, oregano, parsley. This home boasts an open floor plan with over 3,000 square feet with 4 Bedrooms, office(s), 3.5 baths, 1st floor laundry and 3 car garage! Primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, whirlpool and dual sinks. 2 story foyer, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, six panel solid doors, 9' ceilings. Huge family room and another office in the exposed lower level. Did I mention the new carpeting?

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics